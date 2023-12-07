DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

EartH
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SJM Concerts & Kilimanjaro Presents
Katie Gregson-MacLeod at EartH Theatre.
Plus Support

This is a 14+ event. U18’s accompanied by Adult.
Presented by SJM Concerts & Kilimanjaro.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katie Gregson-MacLeod

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

