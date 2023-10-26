Top track

Zkeletonz - Always

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HYPERFUNK, a Disco for ravers!

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zkeletonz - Always
Got a code?

Event information

HYPERFUNK, a Disco for ravers!

electronica / funk / hyperpop / house / disco

ZKELETONZ (live)

“infectiously groovy…like disco never died, but rather flew away on a spaceship, and has now returned to take over the world.” BBC 6Music: Fresh Finds

support Read more

Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Zkeletonz

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.