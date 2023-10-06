DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quinoa Mad

Siroco
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Imagine aliens dancing under waterfalls. Now imagine that taking place on October 6th in Siroco. With that image in mind, Alien Communications will be making a crash landing in Madrid for another Quinoa debut. The UK based duo have carved out a name for t*** Read more

Organizado por Siroco Club y Quinoa Experience

Lineup

Alien Communications, Chris Gorrie, Jua´Rez

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

