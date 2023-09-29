DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HOUSTON – you know we had to come back once more for the vibes! We're starting the first leg of our Nigerian Independence Weekend Texas Tour off with you & we're bringing our brother DJ Tunez along for the ride!
Meet us at Kamp from 9 PM - 2 AM. Early arr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.