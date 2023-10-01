DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vigilante: Pablo Romero, Mike Berardi, Diego Teran

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pablo Romero - A Queens native, Pablo Romero has been a staple in the underground movement throughout New York City. Well known for his hypnotic grooves and deeper shades of house & techno.

Mike Berardi - Young, cultured, full of sounds and passion that w Read more

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Mike Berardi, Diego Teran, Pablo Romero

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.