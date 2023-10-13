DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pentagon invite Tjade & Forest

Concorde Atlantique
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.99
About

La team Pentagon débarque sur la péniche la plus hype de Paname pour vous faire chavirer !

En pleine implantation sur la nightlife parisienne, Pentagon a eu l'occasion d'inviter de nombreux artistes sur la capitale ces derniers mois ! Fasme, Meyem, Justin Read more

Présenté par Avènement.

Lineup

Tjade

Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France

Doors open11:00 pm

