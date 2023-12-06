Top track

For You - My Blue Eyed Son

The Hanging Stars

The Lexington
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Hanging Stars are excited to announce an end of the year London show at The Lexington on December 6th 2023. The band has had a busy year receiving the prestigious Bob Harris Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the Americana UK Awards ceremony in Febru Read more

Presented by PRB.

Lineup

Brown Horse, The Hanging Stars

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
200 capacity

