DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Hanging Stars are excited to announce an end of the year London show at The Lexington on December 6th 2023. The band has had a busy year receiving the prestigious Bob Harris Emerging Artist of the Year Award at the Americana UK Awards ceremony in Febru
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.