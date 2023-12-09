Top track

Faintest Idea - Nose Dive

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Faintest Idea Christmas Bash

The Waterfront Studio
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Faintest Idea - Nose Dive
Got a code?

About

The Faintest Idea Christmas Bash

Faintest Idea invite you for a festive knees up in The Fine City on December the 9th, with our great mates Riskee and The Ridicule, and Dakka Skanks.

Faintest Idea

Rude Boy Street Punk from UK on TNSrecords

https://fain...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Till The Wheels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dakka Skanks, Riskee & The Ridicule, Faintest Idea

Venue

The Waterfront Studio

139-141 King St, NR1 1QH, Norwich
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.