Vincen García Quintet: Ventura

El Sótano
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vincen García es un bajista profesional conocido mundialmente por sus videos en Instagram. Con más de 270 mil seguidores en Instagram, y años de experiencia, saca su primer álbum de estudio y con él, un show a la altura.

Después de adquirir vivencias en l...

Organizado por El Sótano.

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

