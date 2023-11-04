DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Apocalypse Meow 16

recordBar
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doors 6pm/ Show 7pm

Auction link: www.32auctions.com/AM16

THE PHANTASTICS

NATHAN CORSI and MY ATOMIC DAYDREAM

THE PHILISTINES

TRUE LIONS

POET JEN HARRIS

This is an 18+ event

Presented by recordBar.

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

