DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Suono di sabato all’Arca- Live + Jam session

ARCA
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€34.30

About

La cantautrice e polistrumentista Francesca Michielin, annuncia 6 imperdibili show all’Arca di Milano!

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da Vivo Concerti Srl.
Lineup

Francesca Michielin

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

