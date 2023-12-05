Top track

Ella Vos - Down in Flames

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ELLA VOS - The Microdose Tour

Songbyrd
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ella Vos - Down in Flames
Got a code?

About

Acclaimed for her dreamy soundscapes and psychedelic anthems, Ella Vos arrived on the scene with her 2017 single “White Noise,” which became an overnight sensation, debuting at #1 on Spotify’s Viral Charts. Her debut album, Words I Never Said, shortly foll Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ella Vos

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.