Lip Filler - Cool

Lip Filler

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LIP FILLER

(+ Special Guests)

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Lip Filler

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

