Tropea - Serole Tour 2024

CAP10100
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€14.95

TROPEA

S e r o l e T o u r

IN ATTESA DEL NUOVO ALBUM LA BAND MILANESE RIVELA LE DATE DEL TOUR

Dopo la release del singolo “Gallipoli” (peermusic ITALY, Artist First), i Tropea si preparano a pubblicare il nuovo album e annunciano le date del Serole Tour Read more

Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Tropea

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

