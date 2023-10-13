DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HORNITOS TEQUILA PRESENTS: A SHOT WORTH TAKING

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
Free
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

HORNITOS BELIEVES THAT NOTHING GREAT HAPPENS WITHOUT TAKING A CHANCE, THAT’S WHY WE IDENTIFIED UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS LOOKING TO TAKE THEIR SHOT, AND GAVE THEM A PLATFORM TO SHOWCASE THEIR TALE Read more

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Bakke

Venue

The Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

111 Gardner Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

