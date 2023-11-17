DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mara Simpson, Hughie Gavin, Institute Collective

Whereelse?
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Following Mara Simpson’s recent performance at the Barbican, she is curating a series of shows to mark her next release which is premiering as an installation at the ICA in London this autumn.

Presented by Institute Collective
Lineup

Hughie Gavin, Mara Simpson

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

