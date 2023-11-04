DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Family Style: Twisted Wrist, Jack Schaefer and the Realm of Possibility, The Gunks, Imaginary Tricks

Purgatory
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us as we celebrate the release of Twisted Wrist's new EP, Family Style! A night of psychedelic, thrash, garage, and funk that will guarantee you head banging. Enjoy Henna tattoos from Rinominator (@rinominator) and a complimentary pre-roll provided by

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Twisted Wrist

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

