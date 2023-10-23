Top track

MINKA (PA), Dalmatian Club, & Dilly Dally Alley

Underground Music Venue - Cafe
Mon, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$16.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Funky, electronic, rock...dance..jazz..sexy..Japanese inspired…well, there's really no way to fully capture the experiences and sounds of Philly-born band, MINKA. But if you want to let your imagination run wild...let's pretend some scientists got in the l Read more

Presented by Underground Music Venue.

Lineup

Minka

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Cafe

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

