"Welcome to Hell" Video Screening + Release

Nineteen Seventy Eight
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
A record release & video screening celebrating the release of Joseph Shabason's "Welcome to Hell" soundtrack, brought to you by Vans, Blue Tile Lounge, Telephone Explosion Records & Not Dead Yet.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Nineteen Seventy Eight

1978 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1W6, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

