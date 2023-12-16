Top track

Jimena Amarillo - Todo Lo Que Siento X Ti

Jimena Amarillo en Zaragoza

Sala López
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JIMENA AMARILLO presenta en directo su nuevo trabajo “LA PENA NO ES CÓMODA” con el que se ha proclamado creadora absoluta: compone, produce y diseña. Por primera vez Jimena se lanza al mundo del directo con una banda clásica, que al final resulta ser la me...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.

Lineup

Jimena Amarillo

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

