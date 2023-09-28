Top track

Smoke with Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Say Woah.

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smoke with Me
Got a code?

About

Communion Presents Say Woah, a night delivering live music from exciting names in the UK rap and hip hop scene. Taking place at Islington Assembly Hall on Thursday 28th September, the second in the series will feature soul/hip hop project Children of Zeus, Read more

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

2
Children Of Zeus, Finn Foxell, Bawo and 2 more

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs