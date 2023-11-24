Top track

HAAL - Janus

Haal + Kay Greyson + Hang Linton + Immi Dash

Headrow House
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
From £2The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NExSW is our touring initiative for emerging artists looking to take their music out on the road. This programme is designed to support people hailing from two of the UK’s most exciting music regions renowned for nurturing underground talent – the North Ea...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Immi Dash, Hang Linton, Kay Greyson and 1 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open6:30 pm
150 capacity

