Drake Night (Drake Hits All Night)

The Mix Dalston
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Expect a lot of Drizzy with his friends RiRi, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Giggs, Migos, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Weezy, and a lot more. ⁶❂v❂⁶ 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 is here! Come listen to EVERY 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐄 song ever made + songs you haven't heard before.

Presented by VIBE LDN.
Lineup

Venue

The Mix Dalston

588A Kingsland Rd, London E8 4AH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

