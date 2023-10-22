DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Now Showcase

Color Club Tavern
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come see thanks for coming at color club, the songwriting project of Rachel Brown from Water From your Eyes. With support from Chicago youth duos Soft and Dumb, and TV Buddha

All ages

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Soft and Dumb, thanks for coming

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

