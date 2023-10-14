Top track

Bed of Every

Gay Meat, Gnawing, The Dregs

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:30 pm
Washington D.C.
About

Saturday, October 14th 2023
Gay Meat + Gnawing + The Dregs
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

GAY MEAT
Chicago, IL
https://gaymeat.bandcamp.com/album/bed-of-every

GNAWING
Richmond, VA
https://gnawinggg.bandcamp.com/

a loud rock and roll band that wishe Read more

Rediscover Fire Booking
Lineup

Gay Meat, Gnawing

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

