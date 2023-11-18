Top track

Rachel Baiman - Some Strange Notion

Rachel Baiman with special guest Caleb Stine

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
$19.10

About

Raised in Chicago, Baiman made her way to Nashville at 18 with the dream of being a professional fiddle player and has since released two solo records and an EP, alongside session and side-person work with Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Morby, and Molly Tuttle amo...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Rachel Baiman, Caleb Stine

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

