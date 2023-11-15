DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FIRST FIFTY: Oscar Browne + Special Guests

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

**The Great Escape Festival and Ticketmaster New Music Present
FIRST FIFTY
**Oscar Browne
Sarah Crean
No Windows

The Great Escape's FIRST FIFTY event series is back in November 2023 to showcase some of the hottest new and up-and-coming artists around. Read more

Presented by The Great Escape Festival and Ticketmaster New Music
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Oscar Browne, Sarah Crean, No Windows

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.