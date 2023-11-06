Top track

Chocolate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ana Frango Elétrico

MOTH Club
Mon, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chocolate
Got a code?

About

Eat Your Own Ears Presents

Ana Frango Elétrico

Plus support

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Ana Frango Elétrico

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.