That Perfect Beat

NEON194
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

That Perfect Beat at NEON194.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Househead for Neon.

Lineup

Glenn Underground, Wez Whynt

Venue

NEON194

194 Piccadilly, Westminster, London, W1J 9LN, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

