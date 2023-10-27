Top track

Tomorrow’s Warriors presents: I AM WARRIOR

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tomorrow’s Warriors returns to their spiritual home at the Jazz Cafe for I AM WARRIOR, celebrating new jazz collaborations with performances featuring award-winning alumni and the next generation of exciting young jazz talent.

This year features 2023 Merc

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

5
Joe Armon-Jones, Daniel Casimir , Eddie Hick and 5 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

