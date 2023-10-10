Top track

Somebody's Child - Distance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Somebody's Child

CHALK
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Somebody's Child - Distance
Got a code?

About

Starting his musical journey aged five in Paris, Cian Godfrey (aka Somebody’s Child) took to playing the piano in the family apartment. Upon moving back to Ireland, he gained an interest in songwriting, enabling him to tell his own stories. These narrative Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Lizzie Esau, Somebody's Child

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.