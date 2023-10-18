Top track

Squid - Swing (In A Dream)

Squid

New Century
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £21.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Squid - Swing (In A Dream)
Event information

Now Wave presents Squid

Teeming with melodic epiphanies and layered sounds, Squid’s second album O Monolith is a musical evocation of environment, domesticity and self-made folklore. Like its predecessor, 2021’s critically acclaimed, UK number 4 album Bri Read more

Presented by Now Wave

Lineup

Squid

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

