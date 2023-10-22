Top track

Lil' Jimmy Reed

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Still playing and touring the World, Lil' Jimmy Reed is one of the last chances to hear the raw, unadulterated sound of authentic Louisiana blues live.

Since being gifted his first guitar made with a cigar box at the age of 6, the blues has kept Leon Atki Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Lil Jimmy Reed, Tom Attah

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

