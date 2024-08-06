DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PARTY MONSTER

East Street Tap
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmBrighton
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Based on a true story, Michael Alig arrives on a Greyhound bus in New York City desperate to leave his boring Midwestern past behind. After meeting downtown club kid James St. James and influential nightclub owner Peter Gatien, a fame-hungry Alig decides t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Film Screening, Film Screening

Venue

East Street Tap

74 East St, Brighton BN1 1NF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.