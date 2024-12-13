Top track

Quivers en MAZO

Maravillas Club
Fri, 13 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51

About

Quivers en Mazo Madriz el 13 de diciembre en Maravillas.

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
Lineup

Quivers

Venue

Maravillas Club

Calle de San Vicente Ferrer, 33, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

