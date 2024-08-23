Top track

Wookie: Old School UK Garage Rave

The Old Queens Head
Fri, 23 Aug, 9:00 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(20+ PHOTO ID REQUIRED)

Old skool garage knees up in London's finest 18th century boozer? Go on then. This August, we're buzzing to welcome the undisputed king of UKG and UK funky sounds, Wookie, back to our upstairs clubroom once more, for a special summ...

This is an 20+ event (Photo I.D. required)
Presented by The Old Queens Head.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wookie

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

