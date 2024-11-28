DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VACRA

Transbordeur
Thu, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€32.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Qui est véritablement Vacra ? L’artiste, dont la voix si particulière aux croisements des genres lui a permis de s’imposer à vitesse grand V sur la scène musicale française, reste une énigme. Son histoire et sa vie personnelle restent des inconnues, mais c...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vacra, High-lo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

