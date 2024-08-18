Top track

Show Me the Body - Loose Talk

Show Me The Body

Hafenklang
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Show Me The Body is a New York City based ecclesiastical hardcore trio consisting of Julian Cashwan Pratt (founder; banjo and vocals),Harlan Steed (founder; bass), and Jackie McDermott (current drummer). The band has organized non-traditional, intentional...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Show Me The Body

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

