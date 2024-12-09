DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eleazaro - Grande figlio di p*****a - Roma

Teatro Ambra Jovinelli
Mon, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
TheatreRoma
From €25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grande figlio di p*****a è il terzo spettacolo di Eleazaro e quello che lo proietta nel gotha della drammaturgia, alla sinistra di Carmelo Bene e alla destra – ma leggermente spostato in diagonale di un paio di centimetri – di Gian Maria Volonté.

Tutte le età
Presentato da For Laugh's Sake

Lineup

Eleazaro

Venue

Teatro Ambra Jovinelli

Via Guglielmo Pepe 45, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

