Top track

Cocteau Twins - Cherry-coloured Funk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Simon Raymonde: In Conversation + Signing

Dead Wax Social
Thu, 19 Sept, 5:30 pm
TalkBrighton
From £6.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cocteau Twins - Cherry-coloured Funk
Got a code?

About

Friend of the shop & pioneer of dream pop Simon Raymonde releases his page-turning memoir this September & he'll be heading over to Deadwax Social to tell us a few of those fascinating anecdotes in person, hosted by his childhood best friend & writer, Davi...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Dead Wax Social

18a Bond St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
55 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.