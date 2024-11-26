Top track

Midnight Dipper - Soulwax Remix

Petit Bain
Tue, 26 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente

Warmduscher en concert exceptionnel le 26 novembre 2024 à Petit Bain !

Réputé pour être l'un des groupes les plus excitants et les plus envoûtants sur scène, Warmduscher a annoncé aujourd'hui une tournée dans l'Union européenne ainsi que...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

