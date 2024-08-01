Top track

Zones, Badge Epoch Trio

The Monarch Tavern
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:00 pm
CA$18.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DIG presents ☾

ZONES

Toronto’s liquid groover ZONES presents the brand new full length offering of pulsing krautrock infused psychedelic disco funk: “Hits Of Sunshine”. The forthcoming LP marks a pivotal shift in the ZONES band's sound yet running in par...

This is a 19+ event
Presented by DIG.
ZONES

The Monarch Tavern

12 Clinton Street, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

