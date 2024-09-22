Top track

THE DICKIES

Raccoon Motel
Sun, 22 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Appearing IN PERSON, THE DICKIES w/very special guests!!!

ABOUT THE DICKIES ::

The Dickies are an American punk rock band formed in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, in 1977. One of the longest tenured punk rock bands, they have been in continuous ex...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dickies

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

