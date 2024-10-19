Top track

Acid Klaus, Maria Uzor - Party Sized Away Day

Acid Klaus + Special Guests live at Partisan

Islington Mill
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

If you look at some of the most exciting, innovative & critically acclaimed electronic music that has come out of the beautiful North of England over the past years; from the psychedelic electronic rock of ‘The Moonlandingz’, to the folkloric radiophonic a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alphaville UK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Acid Klaus

Venue

Islington Mill

1 James St, Salford, Lancashire M3 5HW
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

