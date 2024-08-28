DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Upside Down 14 - Open air + cours de Voguing by TigerSaintLaurent (LaMona)

Le Mazette
Wed, 28 Aug, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour cette 14ème session le 28 août, La Mona is back avec TigerSaintLaurent pour un cours de Vogue Old Way !

En parallèle, retrouve un open air en accès libre sur le rooftop avec des sons groovy et rythmés pour faire danser le bâteau sur tous les niveaux...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.