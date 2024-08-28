DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour cette 14ème session le 28 août, La Mona is back avec TigerSaintLaurent pour un cours de Vogue Old Way !
En parallèle, retrouve un open air en accès libre sur le rooftop avec des sons groovy et rythmés pour faire danser le bâteau sur tous les niveaux...
