Revenge of Calculon LP launch live show

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 26 Oct, 6:00 pm
About

Join Revenge of Calculon for a night of Funkatronic mayhem to celebrate the vinyl release of their debut LP ‘MANIPULATOR’. Featuring full live set from Revenge of Calculon with B-movie sci-fi mash up projections, guest rappers and ltd edition signed copies...

This is an 18+ event
Lineup

Revenge of Calculon

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

