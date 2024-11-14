DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gryffin (London Debut)

E1
Thu, 14 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£84.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Gryffin

EDM artists are often plagued with criticisms for a lack of creative presentation, as many DJs have been known to simply “press play” and let the music run. Not so for Gyrffin, whose use of instruments includes a guitar, electronic drum machine, drum set a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Gryffin, the acclaimed electronic music sensation, is poised to deliver an unforgettable debut performance at E1 on November 14th. Known for his dynamic blend of melodic house, indie pop, and future bass, Gryffin promises an electrifying evening that will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gryffin

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.