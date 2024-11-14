DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EDM artists are often plagued with criticisms for a lack of creative presentation, as many DJs have been known to simply “press play” and let the music run. Not so for Gyrffin, whose use of instruments includes a guitar, electronic drum machine, drum set a
Gryffin, the acclaimed electronic music sensation, is poised to deliver an unforgettable debut performance at E1 on November 14th. Known for his dynamic blend of melodic house, indie pop, and future bass, Gryffin promises an electrifying evening that will...
