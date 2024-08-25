DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a night of music where we say goodbye to New York's favorite singer songwriter, Mackenzie Shrieve as she makes the move to Austin, TX. This will also be Janna Jamison's final tour stop to initiate her move to New York with sounds by Brooklyn's...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.