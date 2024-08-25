Top track

Mackenzie Shrieve - Didn't I Tell Ya

Janna Jamison, Mackenzie Shrieve, juicer

The Sultan Room
Sun, 25 Aug, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of music where we say goodbye to New York's favorite singer songwriter, Mackenzie Shrieve as she makes the move to Austin, TX. This will also be Janna Jamison's final tour stop to initiate her move to New York with sounds by Brooklyn's...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

juicer, Mackenzie Shrieve, Janna Jamison

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
280 capacity

