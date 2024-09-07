DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BeetleJuice | Themed Rave

Catch One
Sat, 7 Sept, 9:00 pm
From $11.33
🎃 Beetlejuice | Themed Rave

📅 Date and Time: Saturday, September 7th, 2024, from 9 PM - 2 AM

📍 Location: Catch One

🎉👻 Join us for a night of spooky, electrifying fun at the Beetlejuice Themed Rave! On Saturday, September 7th, 2024, fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Marvin B Street Jr dba Marvin Street.
Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

