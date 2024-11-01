Top track

Origami Angel - Skeleton Key

Origami Angel (Friday show)

The Glass House
Fri, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$36.55

About Origami Angel

Origami Angel are DC-based best friends and bandmates Ryland Heagy (vocals and guitar) and Pat Doherty (drums). Debuting their medley of pop-punk and emo with 2019’s Somewhere City, the duo’s energetic follow-up, Gami Gang (2021), was described by Pitchfor Read more

Event information

If you've got it, flaunt it––and all over the upcoming 14-track full length from Washington, D.C. duo Origami Angel, that's exactly what vocalist/guitarist Ryland Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty do.

Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Will Yip (Turnstil...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Origami Angel, Arms Length, Macseal and 1 more

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

